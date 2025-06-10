The gingiva consists of the attached gingiva, which is firmly attached to the alveolar bone, and the free gingiva, which forms the gingival sulcus. The gingival sulcus is a circumferential linear groove around the teeth and this is what is assessed when performing periodontal probing. The sulcus depth in dogs varies from 1mm to 3mm in depth; however, other factors such as the tooth type and dog size should be taken into consideration (for example, a sulcal depth of 3mm in a 40kg dog would be considered normal; however, the same depth on a small premolar tooth in a 4kg dog should be considered abnormal).