ABSTRACT

When we think about dogs and cats with chronic kidney disease (CKD), we often think of the patient with signs of polyuria and polydipsia (PUPD), inappetence, weight loss and vomiting; however, it is important to remember this is the end stage of a long process. Patients with CKD can have very varied presentations and, in the early stages of the disease, are likely to be asymptomatic. CKDs may first be identified because of renal dysfunction, renal inflammation or renal structural changes, and these changes may be identified incidentally. Although many of the diseases may ultimately result in the classical findings of PUPD and uraemic signs, by the time these have developed the diagnosis is relatively straightforward, and the renal changes are irreversible and extensive.