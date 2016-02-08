8 Feb 2016
Relatively common in young to middle aged dogs, idiopathic head tremors can cause concern for owners, but episodes are not painful or upsetting for the dog.
While episodes can cause concern for owners, idiopathic head tremors are not painful, dangerous or upsetting for the dog.
Idiopathic head tremors are common in young to middle aged dogs especially bulldogs, boxers and Labradors.
There is often a familial component and the tremors can be triggered by:
It is easy to confuse the condition with focal seizures.
Anti-epileptic medication is not beneficial in true cases of idiopathic tremors. There is anecdotal evidence that feeding a sugar-rich meal can immediately alleviate the tremors, even in those cases where blood glucose levels have been normal.
Idiopathic head tremors in Bailey the boxer. Video: LaurenDu / YouTube
Victoria WoolfeJob Title