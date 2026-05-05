If these approaches become more established, their value is likely to extend well beyond routine abdominal scanning. Areas that are already used, but still variably adopted in general practice, such as musculoskeletal, cervical and other small-parts ultrasonography, as well as ultrasound-guided procedures, would be particularly well placed to benefit from more standardised acquisition and easier access to specialist review. In this context, the value of procedures such as musculoskeletal ultrasound, that remains a relatively underused application in small animal practice, would become increasingly clear. Musculoskeletal ultrasound is particularly useful for the assessment of tendons, ligaments, muscles and periarticular soft tissues – especially in patients with persistent lameness and limited radiographic findings.