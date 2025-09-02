Just as with veterinary surgeons, nursing specialities and referral opportunities have vastly expanded in the past few years, with more and more certificates and further education being available for many nurses, diagnostic imaging being one of them. In 2023, Improve International released news that an innovative certificate for nurses in diagnostic imaging would be rolled out, with the first cohort starting in May 2024. This was groundbreaking news for all the nurses and technicians out there wanting to further their knowledge in this subject, as the only predecessor was the BSAVA Merit in Diagnostic Imaging, which a lot of the newer qualified RVNs missed out on.