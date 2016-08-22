Initially, the results of each cell (event) can be presented in a scatter plot comparing the forward scatter against side scatter (Figure 3a). This allows the cells to differentiated into different populations and a particular population of cells can be selected (gated). The gating of the cell population of interest may be guided by the results of cytological examination of lymph node aspirates. The CD antigen expression on the gated cells is analysed without the confusion of the fluorochrome expression data of the other cells.