It is important to know whether dogs are coprophagic prior to testing as this can lead to false positive results. Strongyle eggs in ruminant and horse faeces will pass through the digestive tract of cats and dogs unchanged, giving the impression that the pet is infected with hookworm. Similarly, Toxocara cati eggs may be found in dogs that have eaten cat faeces.

Many different flotation methodologies are described in the literature but an example is described here.