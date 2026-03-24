Risk assessment of all patients in for routine appointments will help to identify those that are most likely to have or develop degenerative joint disease. Risks include breeds with a genetic predisposition for OA, working and sporting dogs, dogs with a history of joint trauma or joint surgery, those that have high adiposity, or those entering senior life stage. Patients with risk factors but no symptoms may be regarded as having “pre-clinical” OA and, therefore, it is appropriate to closely monitor for development of discomfort or functional changes that could signal the onset of clinical OA, to ensure prompt intervention if needed. Diagnostics at an early stage of OA has been shown to be challenging. Radiography detects changes later than imaging such as CT, while MRI can detect even earlier changes and is the first imaging modality to be able to directly image cartilage (Figures 2 and 3; Jones et al, 2022).