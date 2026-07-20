Medium-chain triglycerides (MCT)

Many senior feline diets now have medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) supplemented within them. MCTs are a subgroup of fats converted to ketone bodies in the liver and are used as the preferential source of energy by cerebral cells. Long-chain triglycerides (the fats usually found in the diet) are utilised differently within the body. Supplementation with MCTs has demonstrated improved cognitive function in older dogs11, although no effects have been demonstrated in cats. A diet supplemented with a blend of 5.5% MCTs showed improvements in the trainability of dogs (with the ability to learn new tasks more quickly). Increased interactivity with others and interest in play, plus improvements in alertness, when compared to a control group were also noted7. These MCTs were obtained from the addition of coconut oils to the diet. This is thought to be due to the ketone bodies improving mitochondrial function, increasing polyunsaturated fatty acids content in the brain and decreasing amyloid precursor protein12,13.