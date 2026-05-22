As well as a return to normal, owners also expect their dog’s itch to be resolved quickly and affordably.5,9 In fact, 80% of owners will leave a vet practice if their vet can’t figure out how to treat their itchy dog5. One study defined the tipping point as three visits or after spending the equivalent of around £6809. Treatment convenience also plays an important role, with owners more likely to adhere to once-daily treatment vs. twice-daily treatment1,10,12 .