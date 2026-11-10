It is important to note, however, that a ruptured splenic mass is not diagnostic of HSA. In a systematic review of 1,150 dogs with non-traumatic haemoperitoneum secondary to a splenic mass, 73 per cent had a malignant lesion and 87.3 per cent of those malignancies were HSA2. The probability is, therefore, high, but a minority of dogs do have benign disease. This is important to remember when discussing emergency splenectomy with owners, before histopathology is available.