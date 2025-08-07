07 August 2025
New care services will be available at the Cambridgeshire-based specialist referral centre in 2025.
The team at Granta Veterinary Specialists
Granta Veterinary Specialists opened its doors in Linton, Cambridgeshire, 18 months ago with a simple conviction: referral medicine works best when it stays independent and vet-led.
Built, owned and run by clinicians, the hospital keeps decision-making exactly where it belongs, in veterinary hands, and measures success by patient outcome and referrer confidence rather than unrealistic targets. The guiding promise, “Every effort made. Every care taken,” shapes policy from case management to client communication.
Granta now offers fully integrated, multidisciplinary care across anaesthesia and pain management, BOAS airway clinic, dermatology, diagnostic imaging, internal medicine, neurology and neurosurgery, oncology, and soft-tissue surgery. Cardiology joins the line-up in September 2025, broadening our specialist portfolio and giving referrers vets a single point of access to coordinated, contextualised care.
Acknowledging that time pressure is constant in first-opinion practice, Granta has condensed all key details such as services, concise “When to refer” check-lists and live booking forms into a page-flip interactive brochure. One bookmarked URL opens the latest version every time; no downloads, no outdated PDFs.
View the Granta Veterinary Specialists brochure here.