The study also demonstrated that the physical properties of giving sets play a major role. Low-quality or ‘gravity-fed only’ sets showed deviations of up to ±40%, while high-quality, pump-compatible sets stayed within a ±2% tolerance. “The giving set used is also as important… If you want accurate infusion quantities, you need to find the right set and ensure the pump you put it in is set up for it… Using an unsuitable gravity set can damage your pump… In the end, it will cost you more in repairs,” adds Mr Weller.