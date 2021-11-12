Is feline arthritis a painful condition?

In humans, arthritis is painful and it is recognised that this is also so in dogs. It is reasonable to assume that this is the case in cats, too, but on a superficial assessment this may be less evident. Cats are inherently stoical creatures; they are fundamentally self-sufficient hunters and as such they have to be able to function well despite a level of pain, weakness or disease. This tendency to “hide” signs of pain can contribute to it being overlooked by owners and by veterinary professionals, and this problem of under-recognition of pain is amplified because even when cats do show signs of pain, they exhibit it differently to dogs and humans.