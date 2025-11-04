Goals and reassessment

Setting small and achievable goals can allow positivity in cases of prolonged recovery. It is important to understand this can be an emotionally distressing period for some owners, and they may need extra support and compassion during this time (Smith, 2018). It is also essential owners can recognise signs of deterioration and understand when to contact the practice, as delaying until a scheduled revisit may result in critical consequences. Progression diaries can be a good way of documenting the patient’s convalescence period.