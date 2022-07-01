Although several types of self-expanding vascular plugs exist, the Amplatz vascular plug II, made out of three lobes of a densely braided multilayer nitinol mesh, probably represents the safest option. The procedure is very similar to the one previously described for the Nit-Occlud, with the vascular plug positioned with two lobes into the PDA ampulla and the third one into the main pulmonary artery to anchor it in position while still connected to its delivery cable.