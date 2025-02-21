Faecal flotation: Shedding of ova is often intermittent so, ideally, samples should be collected over three consecutive days for increased diagnostic sensitivity. Toxocara species eggs (Figure 1), hookworm eggs (Figure 2) and Trichuris species eggs may all be detected by faecal examination methods. Faecal flotation allows much larger volumes of faeces to be examined by concentrating ova present while eliminating debris. This technique may still have diagnostic sensitivities as low as 60 per cent for some roundworm ova such as Toxocara species and has poor sensitivity for tapeworm egg detection (Wolfe et al, 2001). It is important to know whether dogs are coprophagic prior to testing, as this can lead to false-positive results. This is due to eggs from cat and dog faeces or strongyle eggs in ruminant and horse faeces being present, which will pass through the digestive tract of cats and dogs unchanged. Many different flotation methodologies are described in the literature, and AI can now also be employed to aid with sensitivity and specificity. A summary of the technique can be found in the European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites’ diagnostic guideline 4.