The thyroid cells concentrate radioactive iodine, and a combination of β and γ destroys abnormally functioning thyroid tissue. Most damage is caused by β particles. Doses of radioactive iodine are administered subcutaneously after a scoring system – to take into account the size of goitre and severity of clinical signs – has been used to calculate dosages. Approximately 95 per cent of cats only require a single dose to acquire euthyroidism – a small percentage need a second treatment. Extremely high doses are required to treat feline thyroid carcinoma and, at present, to the author’s knowledge, these are only offered at Langford Veterinary Services (University of Bristol). Referral to a centre with the special facilities for housing the radioactive iodine-treated cats is essential, and isolation periods of between two and four weeks are required. This extended isolation period makes any concurrent disease a relative contraindication to radioactive iodine therapy. However, the majority of hyperthyroid cats can be treated successfully.