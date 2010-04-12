The predominant food source for feral cats, as well as domestic animals that hunt, is small mammals such as mice and voles, along with rats, rabbits and birds. The protein content of these species is remarkably consistent – 56 per cent to 65 per cent on a dry matter (DM) basis – and generally contributes more than 40 per cent of metabolisable energy (ME) intake (Table 1). Fat content varies between 15 per cent and 33 per cent of DM, while carbohydrates make up between zero per cent and 12 per cent, and provide less than 10 per cent of ME.