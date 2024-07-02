2 Jul
The cat flea Ctenocephalides felis remains at high prevalence on UK cats and dogs, with a milder climate and centrally heated homes allowing year-round activity.
Fleas are a source of revulsion, distress, and irritation to pet owners, but can also cause disease in pets and owners alike. Year-round flea control is, therefore, important both for animal and human health.
Keywords: Fleas, parasite control, prevention
Flea control is often perceived as seasonal. The cat flea (Ctenocephalides felis) depends heavily on warmth and humidity to reproduce, feed, and survive, making seasonal fluctuations more likely.
Exposure to cat fleas, however, can occur at any time of year, with disease in pets and people occurring as a result.
It is important that pet owners understand how these parasites are transmitted and why year-round protection is important. It is also important that ectoparasiticides are selected and applied effectively to limit environmental contamination while achieving effective control.
European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP) recommends a year-round treatment approach in the UK, but a risk-based approach Europe wide. So, why is this?
Temperatures below freezing are lethal to adult fleas, with them dying within 5 days at -1°C and 10 days at 3°C. Survival significantly increases when temperatures exceed 8°C, where nearly half of emerged adults stay alive for 20 days (Silverman and Rust, 1983).
Eggs and larvae are also highly susceptible to cold temperatures, with larvae dying 10 days post-hatching at 10°C (Silverman et al, 1981). The effects of cold temperatures in winter in many countries therefore create a seasonal pattern for flea infestations.
Humidity is also an important factor, with many European countries being significantly drier seasonally than the UK. These effects are partially limited by the protection that fur on hosts offers and by centrally heated homes. The optimal humidity and temperatures that most UK homes are kept at mean that flea populations are sustainable all year round.
As climate changes, the trend towards milder winter temperatures seen in the UK increases the opportunity for outdoor flea life stages to survive and continue to develop.
These factors mean that, in the UK, flea populations are unlikely to show marked seasonal variations. Even where seasonal fluctuations in exposure do occur, they would have to be significant enough to prevent infestations establishing over time for year-round flea treatment not to be required.
Although real-time data from veterinary practices has found decreasing risk with season and age, flea infestations were found to occur at any age and year round (Farrell et al, 2023).
Even households with purely indoor cats may be infested by owners triggering outdoor pupal emergence through their heat and movement, and then bringing newly emerged adults inside on clothing. In a similar fashion, cats visiting multiple households may be infested by newly emerged adults outdoors and then bring them indoors into a number of different homes.
Year-round prevention is, therefore, required, as without it a high risk of flea infestations establishing exists (Coles & Dryden 2014), with cat fleas also present across the UK (Abdullah et al, 2019).
Prevention of flea infestations is required to prevent a range of impacts on both animal and human health. These include:
Figure 1. Flea bite reaction
Figure 2. flea dirt from an infested cat’s coat.
It has been suggested that year-round flea treatment could be replaced by flea combing and treating on the basis of the presence of fleas (Figure 2). If this strategy is employed, then exposure to fleas will have already occurred, with the potential for bites and pathogen transmission.
Each female flea can lay up to 50 eggs per day, so even small delays in detection will lead to considerable flea infestation that may take months to clear.
To effectively prevent flea reproduction, a flea adulticide product must:
Multiple factors need to be considered when considering which flea product to select for an individual pet, both to maximise efficacy and owner compliance, while also limiting environmental contamination. These are:
Year-round flea control is important in terms of limiting zoonotic disease, improving animal health and strengthening the human-animal bond.
Understanding the reproductive break point, compliance and potential environmental impacts are all essential when discussing flea control and considering product selection.