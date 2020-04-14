This is also the method for deciding if this is simply an overgrowth or – if cytology shows the involvement of inflammatory cells, such as neutrophils, as well as bacteria – an infection. This is then identified as either superficial pyoderma, where the surface of the skin – such as the hair follicle or area around it – has become affected; or, in some severe cases, deep pyoderma, which involves the whole hair follicle down to the dermis and, in some cases, the subcutis.