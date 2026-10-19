Making treatment achievable for owners

Even the best treatment plan needs to work for the person carrying it out at home. It sounds simple, but it’s often not. What if their dog resists having its ears cleaned? Is the owner capable of shampooing their dog at home? There are many situations where compliance can be difficult for owners. It’s important that you ask questions during consultations. Talk openly and honestly, because understanding what owners can realistically manage at home will help inform the treatment plan you recommend.