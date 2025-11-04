Conclusion

This case report describes the successful management of juvenile diabetes in a three-month-old dog. Juvenile diabetes is a rare condition – in a UK study, only four out of 253 diabetic dogs were younger than one year old, and few cases have been reported in the literature (Davison et al, 2005). Little is known about its possible aetiology, optimal management and prognosis. Since dogs from the same litter have been diagnosed with juvenile diabetes, a genetic association has been suggested (Davison et al, 2005) and investigated (Raffan et al, 2015), but no definitive conclusions have been reached.