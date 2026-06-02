Zoonotic exposure occurs through bites from infected mosquitoes, so although infected dogs pose no direct risk to pet owners, endemic establishment in UK mosquito populations is a public health concern. Cases in travelled dogs in the UK have already been reported in peer-review literature, and these cases are likely a significant underestimate of total numbers entering the UK (Wright, 2017; Agapito et al, 2017; Panarese et al, 2023). If infected dogs continue to enter the UK and are not treated quickly, there is the possibility for UK mosquito populations to be exposed and for the parasite to become endemic.