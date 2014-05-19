In early cases of KCS, frank fluorescein staining may be absent, but the retention of very small areas of fluorescein on the roughened corneal surface can often be seen in such patients as fluorescein stippling. Identification of subtle fluorescein staining is aided by illumination with ultraviolet or cobalt blue light. Fluorescein may also be used to assess the tear break-up time (TBUT). In this test, a small amount of fluorescein is applied to the eye and the patient is allowed to blink. The eyelids are then held open and the corneal surface observed with the aid of a blue light source (for example, a Wood’s lamp or slit lamp biomicroscope). The time taken for the first dark dry spot to appear is noted and compared against normal values. A normal TBUT time is between 15 and 25 seconds whereas a value of 10 seconds or less is indicative of tear film instability, which is a feature of a qualitative tear film abnormality (Giuliano and Moore, 2007). Rose Bengal is another vital stain that may be used in the eye; however, it is not widely available in the UK and can cause quite marked irritation. Rose Bengal adheres to devitalised cells and epithelial defects, and it can be useful to highlight more subtle corneal pathology such as that seen in some early cases of KCS.