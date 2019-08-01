Veterinary nurses often oversee many aspects of the practice, whether it’s answering the telephone, seeing routine nurse clinics or caring for in-patients; nurses can highlight risk factors or clinical symptoms of renal disease. In the author’s experience, many AKD cases have been triaged by nurses on the telephone or during postoperative checks. Nurses have also picked up minor clinical symptoms of CKD, such as weight loss of PUPD during routine health checks. In all cases, the role of the nurse has led to a much quicker assessment by the veterinary surgeon.