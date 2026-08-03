“Imaging – x-rays or ultrasound – is a useful tool, but here’s the thing: if Charlie has a simple muscle strain, imaging will show that the bones look normal, but it won’t show us the soft tissue damage. So we get information, but it might not change the treatment plan. Meanwhile, Charlie has been sedated and exposed to radiation. On the other hand, if we give Charlie a few days of rest and pain relief and see how he responds, we’ll learn a lot. If he’s better, we know it was likely a strain and we can avoid imaging altogether. If he’s not better, we can take x-rays then with a clearer idea of what we’re looking for.”