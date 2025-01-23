Congress party

Regardless how exhausted the programme left most delegates, nobody wanted to miss the sold-out congress party at the end of the event. Now firmly established as EERVC’s signature band, Serbian group Perpetuum Mobile had almost 600 veterinary professionals and their partners on the dance floor from the first guitar chord until the early hours of the next morning. Thus is the cult status of this conference, that most delegates return the following years regardless of where the event is held, and lecturers freely admit that they happily attend again, just because of the host’s hospitality and the relaxed atmosphere alone at this unique congress.