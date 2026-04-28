At his two-month postop check up, he had almost doubled in size and his bile acid stimulation test was pleasingly normal. The author, who leads the soft tissue team at Bridge Referrals, said he was thrilled to be able to offer another minimally invasive procedure to veterinary patients in the north of England. He said it had been a challenging surgery, not least due to Cooper’s small size, but the team worked together fantastically to achieve the outcome hoped for.