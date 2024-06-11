Obviously, the goal of therapy is to treat the underlying medical complaint, but analgesics should be given at the same time to ensure the comfort of the animal during diagnosis and treatment. Opioids form the mainstay of treatment for medical conditions, but it is important to avoid opioids that are more associated with emesis, such as morphine, and to be aware that both buprenorphine and methadone can be associated with nausea. This is commonly seen as excessive salivation after opioid administration to both cats and dogs (Figure 3), and may be managed by the administration of an anti-emetic such as maropitant (Hay Kraus, 2017).