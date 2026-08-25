Influenza

Influenza can affect various species, and highly pathogenic avian influenza A/H5N1 has been identified as a serious disease in cats. Jańczak et al3 performed a retrospective study of the clinical findings in cats diagnosed with this condition during an outbreak in Poland in June 2023. Twenty-two cats with a laboratory-confirmed diagnosis of A/H5N1 were included in the study. It was noted that six of the cats were strictly indoor cats that had been fed a diet that included raw poultry meat. The disease had an acute onset, with signs including fever, lethargy and anorexia, which quickly progressed to severe dyspnoea and neurological signs such as ataxia, seizures and paraplegia. All affected cats died, usually within three days of the first clinical signs.