Sandflies are the only known vector, but non-vectorial transmission – via venereal and transplacental routes – has been demonstrated and allowed establishment of L infantum in countries where the sandfly vector is not endemic. Transmission has also been suspected between dogs in households without the sandfly vector in Germany and North America. While these non-vectorial routes of transmission are uncommon, they present the potential for limited establishment of L infantum in the UK without the sandfly vector. It is also possible, as the climate becomes warmer, local populations of sandflies – such as those present in France and the islands of Chausey – may spread and establish footholds in the UK.