You may have heard owners who get a young dog say how their older dog has been rejuvenated. Why? Probably because the new dog never considered the original resident as old, but as another dog that may like to play. Ask the owners, and you will probably find they stopped playing with their dog months, if not years, before. Many will not have bought it a new toy in ages. They also probably do not give it much opportunity to play on its own. The games may change, but games should still be played right to the end of its life.