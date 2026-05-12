According to the US Animal Poison Control Center, lilies topped the list of the plants most toxic to cats in 2024. In the UK, a total of 118 cases of lily exposure in cats were reported by the VPIS database in 2022. Westgate reported in March 2025 that Petplan, a leading UK pet insurer, had paid out more than €1.5 million (£1.29 million) for lily poisoning, accounting for 45% of all cat poisoning claims. Ingestion of plant material from Lilium and Hemerocallis genera causes acute kidney injury (AKI) in cats. No age, sex or breed predilection exists.