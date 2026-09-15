If the lily has been ingested a few hours prior to presentation then induction of emesis should be attempted, as long as the cat does not have severe CNS depression or respiratory distress. In cats, induction of emesis is best attempted when the cat has a full stomach, and the dose of medetomidine used is 5µg to 20µg/kg IM. If the cat has ingested pollen, it will likely be on its fur. While it is sedated, this is a good time to decontaminate the coat with warm water and a mild detergent; for example, baby shampoo or a mild veterinary shampoo.