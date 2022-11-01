1 Nov
Every confirmed case of CRGV is plotted on the map – from the first confirmed case originating from the New Forest in November 2012; to the most recent case in Godstone, Surrey, in 2022.
Although an environmental trigger has not been definitively proven, the seasonality of the disease makes it eminently possible – and the map allows everyone to see the locations of confirmed cases.
A total of 287 cases have been confirmed across the UK, across 47 counties. To learn more about each case, click the map below to visit the live map on Anderson Moores’ Alabama rot website.