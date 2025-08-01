Secondary OA is thought to be the most common form of the disease, often developing as a sequel to underlying genetic predispositions or injuries4. It is classified as an inflammatory condition, with upregulation of inflammatory mediators, cytokines, proteases and enzymes within the joint space, often being referred to as “inflammatory soup”. Progression of disease can be insidious and regular monitoring and staging of disease are important to apply appropriate therapeutic interventions at the appropriate time.