Sediment

Normal feline urine should contain:

• Less than 10 red blood cells per high power field (×400)

• Less than 5 white blood cells per high power field (×400)

• Epithelial cells (numbers greater in free catch versus cysto samples)

• +/- struvite crystals (see comment)

According to the method of urine collection (free catch

versus cystocentesis):

• Presence, type and quantity of epithelial cells may vary.

• Neoplastic cells from the bladder, urethra and prostate may be seen.

• Microorganisms should normally not be seen in feline urine, but may be present due to contamination of free catch or mid-stream samples.

Casts formed from protein and cells in the distal tubule may be identified. A few hyaline (protein) casts are a normal finding, but excessive casts indicate renal disease, and material trapped in casts may indicate the aetiology (for example, leukocyte casts suggest inflammation/infection – for example, due to pyelonephritis).

Struvite crystalluria is common in normal cats. Due mainly to a reduction in temperature (and change in pH), an increase in crystalluria due to additional precipitation will often occur after urine is collected. In assessing the significance of crystalluria, it is important to consider the type of crystal and quantity. Urate crystals can be seen in cats with hepatopathies (for example, portosystemic shunts) and oxalate crystals can be found in hypercalcaemic cats. Heavy crystalluria is a risk factor for urolithiasis and crystal-matrix urethral plug formation. It is important crystalluria is not over-interpreted. In many cases of idiopathic lower urinary tract disease, crystalluria is a normal (incidental) finding.