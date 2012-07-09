In most cases, surgical repair of bladder ruptures is straightforward and technically easy. When required, the edges of the bladder wound are debrided and the bladder is sutured in one layer of monofilament absorbable sutures, in a continuous or interrupted pattern. As with other hollow organs, incorporation of the submucosa in all sutures is essential, but penetration of sutures in the bladder should be avoided wherever possible. It is, however, difficult if the bladder wall is not thickened and, if in doubt, it is preferable to place full-thickness sutures.