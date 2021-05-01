Our Lungworm Map shows all reported cases across the UK and Ireland, providing a clearer picture of lungworm risk nationwide. To help us monitor the ongoing risk of lungworm, we’re asking you to log any lungworm cases you see in your practice and to share the map with your clients. In fact, it can be a valuable tool to use when talking to your clients about the risks of lungworm and it can help owners understand and visualise the risk in their local area.

It may be some time before we fully understand how restrictions due to the coronavirus have affected the health and welfare of dogs, including the spread of lungworm. Tracking lungworm cases can help owners understand the risk in their local area and can support efforts to reduce the spread. Our Lungworm Map is simple and easy to use, and it takes just five minutes to upload a case. By uploading the cases you see to the Lungworm Map, you will be adding your support to the fight against lungworm.