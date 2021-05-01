1 May
While lockdown has successfully slowed the spread of coronavirus, orders to stay home and stay local have not eliminated the threat of lungworm for our nation’s dogs. In fact, it may even have increased the threat due to more time spent outdoors or potential breaks in preventive health care. Moreover, an increased density of dog walkers in small areas could aid the spread of the parasite.
Despite these risks, more than half of UK dog owners (52.8%) don’t know what lungworm is, and less than a third (31%) would make sure their dog was treated for lungworm if they saw them ingesting a slug or snail2. So it seems some owners may benefit from information about the potentially fatal consequences of lungworm and the need for effective prevention and treatment.
Advocate® can help you counteract the threat of lungworm in your area. The monthly spot-on treatment can support you to protect dogs against a broad spectrum of parasites, including the potentially fatal lungworm Angiostrongylus vasorum. And you can support our efforts to monitor the spread of lungworm by uploading cases you see in practice to our Lungworm Map!
Although some risks can be reduced, owners should not rely on these measures alone. So keeping up with parasite prevention is essential – as Jenny Helm BVMS, CertSAM, DipECVIM-CA, FHEA, MRCVS, referral clinician at Vets Now, explains:
Regarding all lungworm prophylactics we know that adhering to licensed time intervals is essential in preventing lungworm disease, yet we also know many owners don’t adhere to these timings. It is currently impossible to eliminate all the potential sources of infection (like wildlife final host reservoirs or intermediate host populations) or even accurately identify which dogs are at highest risk. So educating owners about the risks of disease and having open discussions about lungworm prophylaxis is key!
Lockdown has undoubtedly affected how consultations are performed and may have made owners less likely to purchase parasite products for their pets, leading to breaks in treatment. While it is always important to consider possible changes in owners’ financial situations as a result of the pandemic, the threat of lungworm and the importance of getting preventive regimens back on track should not be underestimated.
Jenny Helm explains:
The risk of lungworm infection has certainly not diminished during lockdown and may even have increased due to altered routines and breaks in prophylaxis. It’s possible some of these risks will extend beyond lockdown, for example if people continue to spend a lot of time outdoors with their dogs. Post-lockdown consultations will be a real opportunity to remind owners about lungworm and the importance of its prevention.
Applied monthly, Advocate® is a simple and easy to apply spot-on formulation, available in multiple dosage sizes. Since its launch in the UK more than 15 years ago, we have worked with vets to protect thousands of dogs from the devastating effects of lungworm. And we will proudly continue this partnership into the future. We will also continue to educate and emphasise the importance of lungworm prevention to dog owners and help you to increase understanding and compliance among your clients through awareness activities and tools for your practice – tools such as the Lungworm Map.
It may be some time before we fully understand how restrictions due to the coronavirus have affected the health and welfare of dogs, including the spread of lungworm. Tracking lungworm cases can help owners understand the risk in their local area and can support efforts to reduce the spread. Our Lungworm Map is simple and easy to use, and it takes just five minutes to upload a case. By uploading the cases you see to the Lungworm Map, you will be adding your support to the fight against lungworm.
