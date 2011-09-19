The need for ongoing monitoring is therefore paramount. Adjustment of therapeutic levels of trilostane must be undertaken by assessing not only the post-pill ACTH blood results, but the animal’s general health. If the post-ACTH cortisol concentration is more than 200nmol/L the trilostane dosage is increased. If it is less than 50nmol/L it must be stopped for seven days, then reintroduced at a lower dose rate if the animal is clinically healthy and clinical signs of hyperadrenocorticism have recurred. Table 1 gives a rough guide to how cases can best be monitored. Any dose changes should reflect the bodyweight of the animal, the current dose, the capsule sizes available and the final proposed dose in mg/kg.