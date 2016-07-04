Class of agent Agent/s and oral dosage regime Effective? Comments

Calcium channel blocker Amlodipine: 0.625mg to 1.25mg per cat q12h to q24h (maximum suggested dose 0.5mg/kg/day). Very: typically reduces SBP by 30mmHg to 50mmHg. Often effective as sole therapy. Benazepril or telmisartan can be added if ineffective at the stated doses.

ACEI Benazepril: 0.25mg/kg to 0.5mg/kg q12h to q24h. Mild to moderate: typically reduces SBP by 10mmHg to 20mmHg. Benazepril is often ineffective as a sole therapy, especially in cases of marked hypertension (SBP above 180mmHg). In these cases, a combination of benazepril and amlodipine is usually very successful.

ARB Telmisartan: 1mg/kg q24h Mild to moderate: typically reduces SBP by 10mmHg to 20mmHg; possibly greater efficacy at higher doses. Less data available for telmisartan – the author understands studies are underway to assess the efficacy of telmisartan for management of SH in cats. Telmisartan can be used in combination with amlodipine, at the doses stated, where needed.