Wet to dry dressing

Adherent. Sterile swabs soaked in saline and wrung out as much as possible.

During the inflammatory phase of wound healing in wounds that are highly exudative and contaminated with debris. This dressing should only be used during the initial debridement period as removal of the dressing can damage epithelial cells and capillary buds.

The exudate soaks through the swabs in to the secondary layer of the bandage. As the swabs dry out they adhere to the wound bed and when removed, debrides the wound bed.

Every 12 to 24 hours

These dressings are painful to remove and, thus, dressing changes require sedation or anaesthesia.