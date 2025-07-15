Desensitisation and counter-conditioning. Desensitisation involves gradually exposing the dog to incrementally increasing levels of the trigger always remaining below the threshold that triggers fear. In counter-conditioning, the stimulus is paired with a positive outcome. This is generally carried out using high-quality sound recordings, so that the volume and timing can be closely managed, and the aim is for the dogs to always remain relaxed during desensitisation and show a positive emotional response to counter-conditioning. Counter-conditioning can also be used in real-world scenarios, offering high-value food or play as soon as the noise is heard. Although care must be taken not to cause further sensitisation, this real-world learning can be very powerful. In a review of treatment techniques, more than 70% of dogs managed using this sort of ad hoc counter-conditioning showed improvement (Riemer, 2020).