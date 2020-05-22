Table 1. Pain management options Site Agent Example Action Objective/use Local/

peripheral NSAID (non-selective) Carprofen

Meloxicam Anti-inflammatory

Prostaglandin (PG) inhibition Acute flares

General analgesia NSAID (cyclooxygenase [COX]-2 selective) Mavacoxib Extended action Cimicoxib

Firocoxib

Robenacoxib Selective COX-2 action If gastrointestinal toxicity concerns PG receptor antagonist Grapiprant EP 4 receptor antagonist If gastrointestinal toxicity concerns Monoclonal antibody Ranevetmab Anti-nerve growth factor monoclonal antibodies Different approach Peripheral Acupuncture Neuropeptide release Alternative solution Centrally acting (adjunctives) Paracetamol

Codeine Central PG inhibition

Opiod (mu) agonist Supplementary rather than replacement choices Amantadine

Gabapentin N-Methyl-D-aspartic acid antagonist

Calcium channel blocker Sensitisation

Table 2. Management options Domain Therapeutic objectives Options Active lifestyle Regular activity avoiding excess

Environmental optimisation Exercise plans

CAM home checklist Physical rehabilitation Ensure affected joints retain maximum mobility

Protect supporting soft tissue structures and muscle bulk

Positive biological and pain-relieving actions Passive ROM exercises

Physical therapy by a trained therapist

Hydrotherapy (treadmill, pool)

Modalities (laser, ultrasound, shockwave) Pain control Minimise obvious pain and discomfort

Address chronic pain

Facilitate mobility

Maintain minimum pain state Medical therapy (see Table 1)

Acupuncture Joint pathology Alter intra-articular pathology and progression

Disease modification Biological or regenerative therapies (MSC, BMAC, PRP, ACS)

Other intra-articular therapies (PAAG) PSGAGs Nutritional management and nutraceuticals Attain a lean bodyweight, body condition score 5/9

Address overweight or obesityFunctional foodsSupplements Weight control programme

Weight loss dietsEPA foodsEPA ; UC-II Green-lipped mussel extract

ASUs; glucosamine/chondroitin preps Owner education and participation Get understanding of the importance and severity of OA Participate in lifelong management Replace “Dr Google” as the main information provider Measure progress Enrolment in support schemes/OA management platforms Special OA clinics OA owner clubs; use sites (VOA, CAM) Use CMIs and share progress data CAM = Canine Arthritis Management, ROM = range of movement, MSC = mesenchymal stem cells, BMAC = bone marrow aspirate concentrate, PRP = platelet rich plasma, ACS = autologous conditioned serum, PAAG = polyacrylamide gel, PSGAG = polysulphated glycosaminoglycan, EPA = eicosapentaenoic acid, UC-II = undenatured type-two collagen, ASU = avocado soybean unsaponifiables, VOA = Veterinary Osteoarthritis Alliance, CMI = clinical metrology instrument.

One of the frustrating and paradoxically good things about managing OA is no single correct way exists to achieve this – different options are available. A practice should decide which of the different options it prefers to use and create a “toolbox” of skills and techniques/options it can offer, to enable it to cover each of the areas outlined in Figure 1. The authors suggest this structured approach would enable the practice to address most OA presentations.