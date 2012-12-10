The first study reported 11 dogs that were already receiving phenobarbital and potassium bromide at therapeutic serum concentrations and were deemed to have poor seizure control (Platt et al, 2006). Gabapentin was given as an add-on medication at a dose of 10mg/kg every eight hours. Six out of the 11 dogs had a seizure frequency reduction of 50 per cent or more within the first three months of beginning the medication. Furthermore, many of these dogs still had cluster seizure activity on multiple days. However, six dogs suffered side effects of ataxia and sedation, and in one patient this was deemed severe enough to cease therapy.