Due to these disadvantages, red rubber material was replaced by PVC or polyurethane; these are the most commonly employed in clinical practice nowadays. They can be transparent or blue, and a radiopaque line runs the length of the tube to allow their identification on radiographs. They are quite inexpensive, and the manufacturer recommends a single use, although in veterinary medicine they are normally cleaned, sterilised and reused. The cuff is classified as low-pressure, high-volume. One disadvantage of this cuff is that when inflated, small folds that create small channels are produced, allowing the pass of some gastric content.