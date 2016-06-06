Management

To be corrected between 12 hours to 24 hours by crystalloid constant rate infusion.

Calculation:

Bodyweight (kg) x (per cent of dehydration/100) = volume (L) to correct in 12 hours to 24 hours

+ maintenance volume (2ml/kg)

+ ongoing losses (diarrhoea, vomiting and polyuria).

• To be corrected rapidly by crystalloid boluses.

• 10ml/kg to 20ml/kg in 10 minutes to 20 minutes for dogs and 5ml/kg to 10ml/kg in 15 minutes to 20 minutes for cats, to be repeated until cardiovascular status is more stable (resolution of tachycardia, normotension and improved demeanour).

• To be modified (reduced) if cardiac condition suspected of anuria/oliguria.