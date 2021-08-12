clinical history

Clinical history

Familiarising yourself with the patient history is essential. Granted, for a six-month-old cat spay chances are the history is minimal, with no concerns. However, if you have a 13-year-old diabetic dog with a heart condition, reading up on the history might be a good idea. Ultimately, the veterinary surgeon is in charge and will always make the final decision. However, reading up about the case beforehand will help you be prepared for what to expect in anaesthesia.