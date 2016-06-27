Hypocobalaminaemia (lower than 300ng/L) does not indicate the specific cause of the diarrhoea; it is sometimes identified in chronic enteropathy and alimentary lymphoma. Vitamin B 12 supplementation (dogs 0.25mg to 1mg SC once weekly for six weeks, then once monthly for four months to six months; cats 0.125mg to 0.25mg SC once weekly for six weeks, then as needed to maintain normal concentrations) is necessary in cases of hypocobalaminaemia, regardless of the origin of the diarrhoea.